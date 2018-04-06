Court warns Siddiqul Farooq of contempt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar warned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq of contempt on Thursday.

The remarks were made during the hearing of a review petition filed by the PML-N leader against the apex court’s January 31 decision which removed him from his chairmanship of ETPB.

During the proceedings, Justice Nisar stated that Farooq frequently gave anti-judiciary statements. “We will initiate contempt proceedings against him,” warned the CJP.

Apex court wants ETPB building in Lyari vacated, demolished

Dwelling further on the subject, Justice Nisar inquired whether the former ETPB chairperson was qualified for the job and added that Farooq had spent his life working for the PML-N. “Is this not political connotation?”

Observing that “an unqualified person was appointed ETPB chairperson”, Justice Nisar said the next person to head the board should be from a minority sect. Following which the senior joint secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said he had been given temporary charge of the charity.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan questioned if the appointment of a new chairman will take two to three years. “Hire any of your favourites by maintaining nepotism,” stated Justice Nisar. “Hire a PML-N secretary.”

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice also resumed hearing in the Katas Raj suo motu case. During the hearing, Justice Nisar noted that cement factories had destroyed the area of Kalar Kahar.

In a previous hearing, the bench had also issued notices to four factories situated near the Katas Raj temple complex after residents claimed that underground water in the area was receding due to the functioning of the cement factories.