Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects in Noor Mukadam case on Oct 14

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the federal capital announced on Thursday that suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case will be indicted on October 14.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced it while hearing the case. Police produced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, CEO of Therapy Works Tahir Zahoor and six others before the court.

The court was scheduled to frame the charges against 12 accused persons in the murder case on Oct 6 (Wednesday) but it adjourned the indictment after the accused submitted a fresh petition claiming that they had not received complete evidence.

During today’s hearing, Zahir sought the court’s permission to come to the rostrum. The judge replied that the accused will be heard during the trial and ordered the police to shift him to the Bakshi Khana – a temporary jail located in the district courts.

The murder case came into light when Zahir was arrested from his house in F-7/4 on July 20, 2021 where he beheaded Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam, after he held her hostage over the breakup.

On July 24, Police arrested Zahir’s parents and their servants over allegations of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.

They were made part of the investigation in the murder case based on former ambassador’s statement.

Separately, the parents of Zahir have filed a bail petition with the Supreme Court (SC) after the Islamabad High Court rejected their plea last week observing that they abetted in the murder of Noor Mukadam.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/zahir-jaffers-father-assisted-his-son-in-noor-mukadams-murder-challan/