Court to indict suspects including Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam case next month

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the federal capital announced on Thursday that suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case will be indicted on October 6.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced it while hearing the case during which copies of challan were distributed among the suspects.

The court will frame charges against 12 suspects that include prime suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, three domestic help Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

The case came into light when Zahir was arrested from his house in F-7/4 on July 20, 2021 where he beheaded Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam, after he held her hostage over the breakup.

On July 24, Police arrested Zahir’s parents and their servants over allegations of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.

They were made a part of the investigation in the murder case based on former ambassador’s statement.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/islamabad-police-seek-death-penalty-for-zahir-jaffer-in-noor-mukadam-case/