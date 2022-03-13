Court to indict Shehbaz on March 25

In a major development in the money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and others, the special central court will indict the accused on March 25.

The court on Saturday released the written order of the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Sharif and others. The court has fixed March 25 date to arraign the accused.

The court also summoned lawyers for arguments on the FIA petition against Shehbaz Sharif. However, the court directed the lawyers representing co-accused Usman Ahmad to complete arguments on the next hearing, besides asking accused Usman to ensure his lawyers’ presence during the hearing.

According to the court order, the FIA was directed to submit copies of bank employees’ statements to the court staff within three days.