Court to indict Shahbaz in Ashiana Housing scam on 18th

Lahore

The accountability court to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scandal case on February 18.

Ahad Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad appeared before the court for today’s hearing but Sharif skipped the court appearance.

While, showing his resentment over non-appearance of Shehbaz Sharif in today’s hearing, the AC Judge asked, “where is he, Shehbaz was supposed to be indicted in the case today.”

To this, the DSP informed the honourable judge that Shehbaz Sharif was having health issues and also holding PAC meetings in the federal capital.

The court stated that the police were just guardians and it was the state which was answerable on who had allowed Shehbaz Sharif to stay in Islamabad, adding that he was not granted the right to a medical so he wouldn’t appear in court.

“My client is facing problem of backbone and advised to avoid long travel,” Shehbaz counsel said and added that there was no such order for indictment of his client today.

The judge said he was fit and sound according to the report, “why don’t we summon the doctor, who has advised him from refraining to travel,” the judge said.

The judge also asked the anti-graft watchdog body, to present Ramzan Sugar Mills reference on next hearing of the case.

The court, asked why the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference has not been field yet? To this, the NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the reference has been sent for the chairman’s approval.

“It will be filed soon after the approval of NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal”, he continued.

The court later, adjourned the hearing of the case until February 18 and asked the concerned authorities to ensure to produce Shehbaz on the next hearing, whether they had to arrange an air ambulance. —INP

Share on: WhatsApp