Court to indict Sana on March 7

OBSERVER REPORT LAHORE An anti-narcotics court on Saturday fixed March 7 for indictment of former Punjab minister Rana Sanaullah and co-accused in drug recovery case. The court also rejected two petitions of Rana Sanaullah for handing over his vehicle, taken in custody in the case, and his demand of providing video related to the case. The anti-narcotics court had reserved its decision over the petitions in the previous hearing of the case on January 18. The court also turned down a petition of the Anti-Narcotics Force seeking early hearing of the case. Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab president has filed a petition in the court praying to release his land cruiser vehicle on Supardari. His counsel argued in the court that Rana Sanaullah has acted against several outlawed groups as law minister and having threat to his life. He pleaded for return of the bulletproof vehicle, which was in the custody of the ANF. ANF counsel while opposing the plea argued that Rana Sanaullah didn’t express any apprehension about threat to his life earlier.