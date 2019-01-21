Court to indict Raja Pervez Ashraf in RPPs case on Feb 8

Islamabad

The accountability court will indict former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused persons in the rental power projects (RPPs) scam case on February 8.

Reportedly, the accountability court’s judge Arshad Malik presided over the hearing of the case and subsequently ordered all accused persons to appear before the court on the next hearing.

The court will approve chargesheet against the accused persons on three RPPs including Reshma Power Generation (Pvt) Limited, Gulf Rental Power Pvt Ltd and Young Gen Power Ltd.

The judge expressed annoyance over the delay in proceedings of the case and inquired about its reasons from the prosecution. “The delay has been caused due to some legal reasons,” the prosecution responded.—INP

