Court to indict NBP president, others in Dar’s assets case on March 20

Islamabad

An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday fixed March 20 for framing charges against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed and two other accused in a supplementary reference pertaining to the assets case filed against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

As Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing into the reference, the NBP president and other accused persons appeared before it.

The judge adjourned the hearing till March 20 at the request of Saeed Ahmed’s lawyer when it said it will frame charges against the accused named in the supplementary reference.

A day earlier, the judge reserved his verdict on a plea of the NBP president seeking his acquittal in the case.

The NBP president moved an application in the court under Section 265-D of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking his acquittal for lack of evidence.

On Feb 26, the anti-graft watchdog filed a supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar in the assets case with regard to alleged accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income. Three suspects, including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood, were nominated in the reference.—INP