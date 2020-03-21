Court tells parents of stranded Pakistani students in China ‘to trust state’

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has asked the parents of Pakistani students stranded in China to trust the state as it is taking the right measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic and safety of its citgizens. Justice Minallah made the remark while hearing a case related to the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in China. During the hearing, highlevel officials fromthe Foreign Ministry and Cabinet division presented the government’s response, which had earlier been sought by the court. Ministry ofForeignAffairs Director-General (China) Mudassir Tipu told the court that things are improving in China following the initial outbreak,andthatthe situationwill improve furtherinthe nexttwo weeks. Tipu also informed the courtthat a plane carrying food items and medicines provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had already been dispatched to China. He further said that the government has provided cash grants to “95%” of students residing in China. Duringthe hearing, parents of the stranded Pakistani students complained that the government had nottakenanymeasures to bring back their children.