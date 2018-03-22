Court summons Wajid Zia on March 29

Islamabad

The accountability court on Wednesday adjourned hearing into interim NAB references against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members in Avenfield properties and Flagship Investment till 29 March and summoned Wajid Zia to appear before court on the next hearing date.

The accountability judge Muhammad Bashir was hearing the case, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar appeared before the court. During the hearing, the witness Noreen Shehzad submitted details of bank accounts and the details of the emails through which she received the accounts details. She was cross examined by the counsel of Nawaz Sharif, Khwaja Haris.

The NAB prosecutor accused Haris of confusing the prosecution witness.

In response to the judge’s query, the prosecution informed that only two witnesses remain to record their statements, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama Papers case joint investigation team (JIT), and the NAB investigation officer.—INP