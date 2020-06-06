Court summons US blogger Cynthia Ritchie

Rehman Malik denies Cynthia allegations

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has summoned American blogger and writer Cynthia Ritchie in a case pertaining to her allegations against the slain Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto.

According to the details, the session court issued summons for the US blogger Cynthia Ritchie nominated in a case filed by PPP Islamabad chapter president and directed her to appear before the court on 9th of June.

The court also ordered the officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and others to appear before the court on Tuesday. PPP senior leader and Senator Rehman Malik has vehemently denied the rape allegations against him by US blogger in Pakistan, Cythnia Ritchie, calling them ‘baseless, shameful, and inappropriate’. In a video broadcast live on Facebook a day ago, Ritchie alleged that one of the party’s senior members had raped her while two others had “manhandled” her at a separate occasion.