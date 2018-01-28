Court summons all remaining witnesses in reference against Dar

Accountability Court of Islamabad testified five witnesses against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and summoned all remaining prosecution witnesses except the JIT head Wajid Zia on January 29, to record their statements. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir picked up a reference against Ishaq Dar for hearing regarding assets beyond known sources of income filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During he course of proceeding, NAB’s prosecution witness Mohammad Naeem, an official of excise department Lahore, recorded his statement.—APP

