Court sends ex-SHO, two accused to jail in murder case

A former station house officer (SHO) was among three accused who have been sent to jail by a local court in a murder case on Saturday.

The judicial magistrate West heard a murder case against former SHO and three other accused today.

The court sent three accused including Chaudhry Nazeer, Mudassir and Amir to jail. Police said that the accused named Mudassir and Amir are the sons of Chaudhry Nazeer.

The court also summoned the challan of the case in the next hearing.The investigation officer (IO) apprised the court that a police constable named Mohsin is absconding in the murder case.

According to the plaintiff, he went to the factory along with his father and a cousin where Chaudhry Nazir and his sons were illegally occupying the premises of the building on November 18.

When being stopped from the illegal occupation, the former SHO and his son had exchanged harsh words and later started torturing them.

Following their torture, the complainant’s father succumbed to wound. A case had been filed at the Maripur police station.