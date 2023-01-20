Court sends back Thatta water supply reference to NAB

The accountability on Thursday sent back the Thatta water supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau. The court announced its verdict reserved in the Thatta water supply reference. Accountability Judge Rana Nasir sent back the reference to the NAB as “the case does not come in the jurisdiction of the court”.

The court has directed the accountability watchdog to refer the reference to a concerned forum. The accountability court had earlier reserved its verdict over the acquittal plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the case. As per details, the accountability court judge Nasir Javed hear the acquittal plea in the Thatta water supply case.

It is pertinent to note here that the anti-graft body had nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, and 12 other suspects in the supplementary reference filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam. The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference.—INP