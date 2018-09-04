Court reserves verdict on Lawai’s request for B-class facilities

A banking court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on former Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) chairman Hussain Lawai’s request for B-class category in jail.

Lawai, who has been arrested in connection to a money laundering case and is under treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) after suffering a heart ailment in prison last month, appeared before the banking court and requested for B-class facilities.

However, the judge remarked, “Why does Lawai need B-class facilities when he is in the hospital and not jail?”

o this, Lawai’s counsel replied that his client is old and is suffering from a heart disease. The lawyer further petitioned that accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed are also under treatment at the hospital.

he judge then remarked, “Who gave them [Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani] permission to be admitted to a hospital? We did not give them permission.”He further observed, “No one can be shifted without informing the trial court.”

Accused are shifted by jail administration on their own,” the judge added—INP

