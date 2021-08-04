Court releases MPA Nazir Chohan on bail

Staff Reporter

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Arshad Phularwan on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of jailed PTI MPA Nazir Chohan and ordered his release against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The court accepted Mr Chohan’s bail application after submission of a declaration of settlement by complainant of the case Special Assistant to PM on Accountability and Interior.

SAPM Shehzad Akbar appointed Advocate Haroon Ilyas as his representative who submitted the declaration of settlement with Mr Chohan in the court.

On Tuesday, the court had summoned Mr Akbar or his representative to the court for confirmation of the declaration of settlement in which Mr Akbar had forgiven Mr Chohan.

In his FIR against MPA Chohan, the SAPM accused the latter of questioning his faith and delivering a hate speech against him, putting his life and reputation in danger.

However, the MPA extended his apology to SAPM Akbar by recording a video message of apology. He also made direct contact with Mr Akbar on the telephone and apologized for his statement.

Mr Chohan told Mr Akbar that he sought his forgiveness for his statement in which he called the latter Qadiyani.

He only not apologized to the SAPM but also to his family. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a case against MPA Nazir Chohan on the complaint of SAPM Shahzad Akbar.

Mr Chohan was jailed on a 14-day judicial remand and shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on July 31 after suffering from chest pain.