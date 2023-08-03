A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s witnesses in the Toshakhana case, saying that the ex-premier had failed to prove their “relevance” in the criminal proceedings against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar took up a complaint against Imran, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, for concealing details of Toshakana gifts.

At the previous hearing, the PTI chief had submitted his response to 35 questions raised by the court.

During the hearing, ADSJ Dilawar said the PTI lawyer had submitted a list of defence witnesses but failed to present them in court.

The judge noted that a list of four witnesses was given and the court was asked to set a date for the recording of their statements. However, the suspect didn’t record the statements of private witnesses nor did he submit the list of government witnesses, he added.

ADSJ Dilawar pointed out that all the witnesses chosen by Imran were tax consultants, while the case against the PTI chief was pertaining to hiding assets and submitting a fake affidavit. “The court is not looking at entries regarding wealth statements and income tax,” he added.