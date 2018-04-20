Court rejects NAB request for further physical remand of Hashmi

An accountability court on Thursday rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request for further physical remand of Asif Hashmi, former Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, involved in illegal investments and plots allotment cases, and sent him to jail on 4-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Asif Hashmi before Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Azam and requested the court for further physical remand to complete the investigations in the cases.

However, the defence lawyer objected the plea saying that why NAB could not complete its investigations despite passing six years period. He submitted that all allotments were made by a board constituted by then government and Hashmi did not get any benefit in the matter.

To which, the NAB prosecutor submitted that physical custody of the accused was also necessary for obtaining the record.—APP

