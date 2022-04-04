Court rejects FIA’s plea for cancellation of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

A special court in Lahore probing money laundering case against Sharif family Monday rejected FIA’s plea for cancellation of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail and exempted him from appearance in today’s proceedings.

The court however directed the opposition leader to join the indictment proceedings against him on April 11.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Amjad Parvez on Monday sought more time to plead against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)‘s request for bail cancellation in money laundering case against the younger Sharif. During a hearing at a Lahore court, all suspects in the case registered their attendance while exemption was sought for Shehbaz Sharif, whose counsel said that he has been summoned in the Supreme Court and therefore he could not attend the proceeding. However, the FIA counsel argued that the court has summoned the counsel of PML-N not Shehbaz Sharif. To this Amjad Parvez said that Shehbaz Sharif had to file petition against dissolution of the assembly.