Court rejects exemption pleas of Nawaz, Maryam

Ex-PM: Parties should discuss caretaker setup, holds out olive branch to institutions

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The Accountability Court on Thursday dismissed applications of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz seeking exemption from appearance in the trial proceedings.

The former prime minister and his daughter had through their counsel sought exemption for a week from March 26 contending that they have to leave for London where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Medical report of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was also attached with the application. Khawaja Haris, counsel for Nawaz Sharif, told the court that Kulsoom Nawaz was to undergo chemotherapy and doctors in London have called her husband.

The application was rejected after National Accountability Bureau prosecutor Afzal Qureshi vehementally opposed it saying the accused should not be allowed to leave the country as the trial was about to conclude.

The court conceded with the National Accountability Bureau argument that the trial was at a concluding stage hence the Sharif family should not be allowed to leave the country. The bureau had already requested accountability court to place their names on Exit Control List.

In the request, the ruling family informed the court that they will be travelling to the United Kingdom to make decisions regarding Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment plan for cancer. The application states that despite six cycles of chemotherapy, there was a relapse.

Following the submission, NAB prosecutor asked whether it was mandatory for the entire family to be present at the hospital as Kulsoom’s two sons, Hassan and Hussain, were already with her.

The NAB prosecutor’s question hurt Maryam, as speaking to the media during a break in court proceedings she said she was not expecting an insensitive statement at a difficult time. “This is disheartening.”

Meanwhile, speaking outside the accountability court former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that leaders of all political parties should sit together for a discussion on a caretaker setup as many matters about the jurisdiction and authority of a caretaker government have not yet been decided.

He further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government would support amendments made in the law regarding caretaker government. The government and opposition together can play a vital role in taking decisions on a caretaker government, said the former premier.

As per the Constitution, the prime minister and opposition leader should consult each other for the appointment of a caretaker government.

Talking to newsmen, Nawaz Sharif said that he was ready to have a discussion with all state institutions as long as they are within constitutional limits in the national interest, for the rule of law and democracy.

He added that the discussions, which will not be personal, will cover the subjects of democracy, governance and national interest.

While having an informal conversation in the courtroom, Nawaz expressed displeasure over his name being put on the Exit Control List. He said the decision was taken against him despite his efforts for the development of the country. The former prime minister believed the entire matter regarding cases against him to be suspicious as he did not have anything to do with any institution.

The PML-N Quaid said he might be disqualified for life on the basis of the judgement that removed him. He said the people didn’t accept the court orders and would never accept it.

Nawaz Sharif said he was extremely disappointed by the role Pakistan People’s Party played recently. He dismissed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s claim that he backtracked on Charter of Democracy. He said the NRO that was struck by the PPP after the Charter of Democracy was proved damaging.

Efforts to oust me for lifetime is being carried out now, he said.

He said that the purpose of filing supplementary reference against him is still unrevealed. Nawaz Sharif further asked why there was a need to change Balochistan government, adding that the nation has not accepted the verdict of his disqualification.

Talking on the current situation of the country, Nawaz Sharif said there is a huge difference in 2013 and today’s economy. He also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and said that previously, he used to hold rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan but now he is gathering the people in small streets.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Maryam said: “When we requested court to grant us a week-long exemption to visit mother, NAB asked whether it was necessary for the entire family to be present there?”

An hour later, Maryam tweeted about a conversation with her mother where Kulsoom asked if the court had granted them exemption. After Maryam informed her in the negative, Kulsoom said it was okay, “God is with us.”

Replying to a tweet, Maryam added that her mother was waiting. “Haven’t seen her for over four months,” she said. “Our last exemption request was also rejected.”

Wajid Zia, a serving additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency who headed the joint investigation team which probed the Sharif family’s assets last year on the Supreme Court’s orders, resumed recording his statement Thursday.

Zia also presented in court two letters from a Qatari royal family member related to the Sharif family’s businesses. The hearing was then adjourned until March 27.