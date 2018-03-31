Court reduces convict’s jail term

Khadija stabbing case

A sessions court on Friday reduced the jail term of a convict – Shah Hussain, who had been handed down the sentence for attempting to kill his female class fellow in a knife attack.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Murtaza Opal reduced Shah Hussain’s seven-year imprisonment to five years on an appeal by him. However, the court dismissed an appeal filed by the victim for enhancing the sentence.

On July 29, 2017, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Awan had handed down seven years imprisonment to Shah Hussain for stabbing his classmate, Khadija Siddiqui.

Khadija, then a student at a private law college, was allegedly attacked by Shah Hussain on May 3, 2016 near Shimla Hill, where she, along with her driver, had gone to pick her younger sister from school.

Both sisters were about to get into their car when helmet wearing convict had attacked Khadija with a knife and stabbed her for 23 times, leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Hussain on charges of attempted murder.—APP