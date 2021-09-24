Court orders to paste notices on Nawaz Sharif’s house

The court on Friday ordered to paste notices on the walls of Sharif residence after Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz refused to accept them.

According to details, the court had directed to dispatch the notices to the Sharif family in a case pertaining to the transfer of Jati Umra’s 127 Kanal land.

Following the refusal to receive the notices, the court ordered to paste them on the walls of the house and submit the pictures.

Earlier, local court had stopped the authorities from canceling transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind and summoned all the parties in the case including Punjab government along with relevant data.

Preciously, Lahore High Court (LHC) had wrapped up the interim bail plea of Maryam Nawaz in a case regarding illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.

A two-member bench conducted hearing on the case during which, the court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform the PML-N leader 10 days prior to arresting her.

Maryam Nawaz adopted the stance that NAB wants to arrest her on the pressure of the government.

The NAB spokesperson told that at least 1,440 kanals of land — 180 acres – was transferred in Maryam Nawaz’s name.

This happened after 2013 when 3,568 kanals of land — 446 acres — was transferred in the name of the Sharif family.

Sharif family also been accused of changing the Lahore Master Plan in 2015 with the help of the then DCO Noorul Amin Mengal and LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema.

NAB further alleged that Sharif family, with the connivance of officials, got thousands of kanals in Jati Umrah declared as green land.INP