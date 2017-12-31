Court orders shifting of political prisoner to Srinagar jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a trial court in Kupwara has directed the puppet authorities to shift an illegally detained Hurriyat leader at Kathua Jail in Jammu to Srinagar Central Jail.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi of Sumbal is presently detained in Kathua Jail in a fake case registered against him.

The Court of Principal Session Judge of Kupwara issued orders when two applications were moved before him.

Abdul Samad, through the applications pleaded for his shifting to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences as he is suffering from serious ailments and needs to undergo a surgery.

He also said in the petitions that on 10th November 2017, he was severely trashed by criminal inmates inside the jail and had suffered a fracture in his right leg. “The jail has been turned into an interrogation centre,” he said.

As per the reports of doctors, Abdul Samad Inqalabi needs consultations in Soura hospital.

The court also directed the Public Prosecutor to produce the witnesses on the next hearing on February 7, 2018.—KMS