Court orders registration of FIR against Vawda

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A sessions judge in Karachi on Friday directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mithadar Police Station to record the statement of a PPP leader under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code and register an FIR against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf federal minister, Faisal Vawda, if a cognisable offence was made out.

PPP’s Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had approached the court, pleading it to direct the police to register an FIR against Vawda for using non-parliamentary language against the PPP and PML-N leadership and violating the sanctity of the armed forces.

During the hearing on Friday, Additional Sessions Judge (South) Ghulam Murtaza Baloch passed these directives while disposing of an application filed by Mandokhail under Section 22-A of the CrPC. The PPP leader had approached the court against the Mithadar SHO for allegedly not entertaining his application to register a case against the PTI leader.