Court orders Ayyan Ali to appear on Feb 15

Currency smuggling case

Rawalpindi

A customs court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday asked fashion model Ayyan Ali to appear in the court on February 15 or else she would be declared an absconder. Rejecting appeals filed by the model against her non-bailable warrants in the currency smuggling case, the court also sent notices to the witnesses to appear in the next hearing.

The court had reserved its verdict earlier this month on three appeals. Ayyan had sought retraction of the arrest warrants, forgiving her for non-appearance and for having two trials in the same case in her pleas.

Judge Irshad Hussain Bhutta ordered the model to appear before the court and insisted if she failed to appear, the court “will initiate a process to declare Ayyan a proclaimed absconder.” In March 2015, the model was arrested by Airport Security Force (ASF) from Rawalpindi’s old Benazir International Airport.—INP

