Court orders Aamir’s post-mortem

A judicial magistrate in Karachi directed the relevant authorities on Saturday to conduct a post-mortem examination of deceased lawmaker and television personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who passed away on June 9 and was buried the next day.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon stated, “It is crystal clear that the cause of death of deceased is still uncertain which itself has raised question on the death, either it is natural or unnatural, and could only be ascertained after exhumation of dead body and its examination.”

He further wrote, “In the given facts and circumstances of the case at hand and particularly in light of guidelines set by honourable superior courts on the subject, I am of the considered view that disinterment of the body of deceased Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is inevitable to determine the actual cause of his death in order to remove suspicions and clouds of doubt over his death.”

Following Hussain’s sudden death, the police said an autopsy would be conducted, but the move was refused by his family and the police conducted only a preliminary examination before relinquishing custody of the body.