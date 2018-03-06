Court would not allow cutting of trees in Margallah hills: CJP

CDA submits report on Islamabad’s demarcation

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday submitted a report before the Supreme Court regarding demarcation of the Islamabad. The CDA representative also submitted a demarcation certificate of Survey of Pakistan before a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The CDA official submitted satellite images and International GPS Tracking number along the report.

The defence counsel informed the court that they had challenged the Mineral governance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Peshawar High Court. The court directed the high court to decide the case in six weeks on merit. The chief justice remarked that the court would not allow cutting of trees in Margallah hills.

The Advocate General Islamabad informed the court that the matter of trees cutting was regarding Islamabad’s zone five. The chief justice remarked that the CDA could not formulate laws till now. He remarked that when the Supreme Court remarks on something, it is said that our work is being interfered with.

He remarked that those who were responsible to do it fail to do the required work. If you are here to serve the public then do it, he added. The chief justice observed that the country’s capital does not have a set of rules regarding the felling of trees in the Margalla Hills National Park. Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office. APP