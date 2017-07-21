Court moved for shifting of Masarrat to valley

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the puppet administration to file compliance on shifting of senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt from Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu to the Kashmir Valley.

The court directed the authorities to file compliance report in light of its earlier directions within two weeks. “The authorities shall be at liberty to file the counter affidavit within the same period,” the court added.

On June 7, this year, the court had directed the authorities to consider shifting of Masarrat Aalam to any jail in the Kashmir Valley after his counsel Advocate Mian Tufail pleaded that the lodgment of the detainee at Jammu Jail was against decisions handed down by the judiciary in the past.—KMS