Court makes it clear terrorism charges would not be dropped against lawbreakers

IHC grills govt over ‘questionable’ agreement with protesters

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday observed the state failed miserably in Faizabad sit-in episode and surrendered before a handful of protesters betraying its own people and forces. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the IHC while hearing the case regarding the Faizabad sit-in protest remarked the agreement between the Faizabad protesters and the state and all its clauses and sections were against the constitution and legal norms of the country. It was on November 6, when hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) supporters arrived in Rawalpindi and camped at the Faizabad Interchange and blocked the road leading towards Islamabad and called for resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid whom they blamed for a hastily-abandoned change in the oath of elected representatives. The group called off its nationwide protests on November 27, after the government met its demand and accepted Zahid Hamid’s resignation. Later, the local administration and police after a passage of twenty years and on the orders of the Islamabad High Court carried out a half-hearted operation to clear the road of the protesters but failed. As a result of that botched operation, the government had to strike a deal with the protesters and send its Law Minister packing. The agreement was reportedly brokered between the government and the protesters with the support of the Pak Army.

The IHC bench, on Monday, said the court expected the Army to probe into Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s name being used in the agreement. Justice Siddiqui asked how the state could abolish terrorist cases against the same protesters who had paralysed the capital and brutally tortured police officials. “Is the police not a part of the state? You should pay a four-month salary to the police officials for their work” he asked.