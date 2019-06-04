An accountability court in Lahore on Monday issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of three absconding accused in the Paragon Housing Society reference.
Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan, who took up the case, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest and produce the absconders in the court by June 13.—INP
Court issues warrants for Paragon case absconders
