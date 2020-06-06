Court issues production order of UzairBaloch

A court on Saturday issued production order of UzairBaloch, the kingpin of the most prominent criminal gang in Lyari, in a police attack case. The police had approached the court and asked for resumption of the case proceedings and permission to investigate UzairBaloch in the case. The Kalakot police informed the court that custody of the notorious gangster has been handed over to the Central Jail Karachi. The police pleaded for resumption of the case hearing and fixing the date for proceedings of the case. Earlier, the Lyari gangster was produced before an anti-terrorism court in the ArshadPappu murder case against him. ArshadPappu was the head of a rival gang in Lyari, who was murdered along with two others alleged by Baloch and his accomplices. UzairBaloch is nominated in nearly 62 criminal cases pending before different anti-terrorism courts. Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He had confessed to committing crimes such as murder, extortion, encroachment of lands, and purchasing illegal arms. In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the military after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. He was later handed over to the police on April 6, 2020.