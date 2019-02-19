Court issues notice to Shahbaz, Hamza

Lahore

Accountability court on Tuesday issued notices to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz to appear on March 4 in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, accusing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz for causing loss of rupees 213 million to the national exchequer.

“As Punjab chief minister Shahbaz had misused his authority by constructing a 9 to 10 kilometers of drain to facilitate Ramzan Sugar mills under pretext of people’s well-being,” the reference read.

An inquiry that was carried out in July last year, proved that Shahbaz abused his powers to benefit his family members, the accountability watchdog said and added, “We have sufficient evidence against the father and the son.”—INP

Share on: WhatsApp