Court issues ‘non-bailable’ arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah in corruption case

A Rawalpindi court on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after the minister made no appearance in a corruption case.

The warrant was issued by the court of Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar. The order passed by the judge says that Rana Sanaullah has been nominated in a first information report (FIR) and his arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

A spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that the arrest warrant was issued over Sanaullah’s continuous non-appearance before the team probing the corruption case.

PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee taken into ‘protective custody’: confirms Rana Sanaullah

The development came just a day after the minister formally confirmed that the FIA had taken PTI Senator Saifullah Nyazee into “protective custody” in PTI’s prohibited funding case.

Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee was picked up on Friday by “unknown men” from outside the Senate premises in Islamabad.

The news was initially denied by the FIA but Rana Sanaullah said that the development had happened in relation to PTI’s prohibited funding case.