Court issues arrest warrants of Capt. Safdar

Amraiz Khan Lahore

A local court on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants of Capt. ® Muhammad Safdar, husband of Maryam Nawaz and leader of PML-N in a case in which he spoke against state institutions.

In Lahore Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warraich of District Cantt issued the bailable arrest warrants for Capt ® Safdar for skipping court hearings several times. The court has issued the arrest warrants for the PML-N leader for Oct 21.

It is worth mentioning here that the Islampura police had registered a case against Capt ® Safdar in 2019 and submitted the challan to the court. Now the court has summoned Safdar on Oct 21 for indictment. Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warraich also summoned Capt ® Safdar and Jehanzeb Awan on Oct 21 for indicting them in a separate case.