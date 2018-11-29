Court issues arrest warrants for Shahid Masood

Journalist’s cellphone snatching case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for TV anchor Shahid Masood in a case pertaining to snatching of journalist’s cell phone.

The petitioner in his plea had said that he was deployed for coverage at the Islamabad High Court when Mr. Masood, after hurling some harsh words, snatched his cellphone. The incident had occurred a few weeks ago.

While hearing the plea, the court issued arrest warrants for the TV anchor. The court also rejected pre-arrest bail request filed by Mr. Masood.

The journalist whose cellphone was snatched by Shahid Masood had also filed a case at Ramna Police Station in the capital city.

He contended in his FIR that Mr. Masood snatched his phone and deleted all data he had recorded during the coverage.

“Shahid Masood threatened me and warned me of dire consequences,” claimed the petitioner.—INP

