Court issues arrest warrants for ex-PFA director

Staff Reporter

A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Punjab Food Authority (PFA) director Ayesha Mumtaz and other officials for failing to testify in a case pertaining to “violating various sections of the Food Safety Act”.

Judicial magistrate directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations to arrest and produce the culprits in court on the next hearing.

The accused failed to appear before court despite being summoned repeatedly. Two years ago, in Oct, Mumtaz was removed from her post after a reported tussle with higher officials. She rose to fame for her campaign against unhygienic food sold at restaurants and other eateries in Punjab.

