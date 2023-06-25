A local court on Saturday heard murder case of a pet dog against a policeman and four others.Additional District and Sessions Judge East heard killing case of a pet dog against five accused registered under section 429 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).SHO Ferozabad police station submitted copy of the FIR in the court of the ADJ Karachi East.According to the complainant, after an exchange of harsh words with him, accused Ali Hassan and Mustafa had warned him that his pet dog will now live few more days.

After the incident, the dog was stolen on February 10 and its dead body was found in a garbage dump of the Hill Park on Feb 12, plaintiff said in his complaint.