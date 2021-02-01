Court hears 15 cases against gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch

A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge heard 15 cases against Lyari Gang War kingpin Uzair Baloch yesterday. Baloch was produced in the court by the police under strict security measures.

The hearing of two cases of police encounter and attempt to murder against the accused have entered in its final phase. The court fixed Feb. 15 for final arguments of the lawyers in the case.Both cases were registered against Uzair Baloch at Baghdadi and Kalakot police stations in year 2012.

The court summoned witnesses in 11 other cases against the accused on Feb. 22. Meanwhile, hearing of two other cases deferred until Feb 15 due to absence of a co-accused.The court expressed its disappointment over the jail authorities failure to produce accused Shahid Baloch before the court in the case hearing.

The court issued production orders for Shahid Baloch and ordered jail officials to produce him in next hearing of the case.

A sessions court on last Friday acquitted Uzair Baloch in two murder cases for want of evidence.

The Additional District and Sessions judge ordered that the accused be set free immediately, if he is not required to be detained in connection with other cases. He was accused of murdering two unknown persons.

Both cases were registered at Lyari’s Baghdadi and Kalakot police stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzair Baloch has acquitted in eight cases for lack of evidence.