Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, while hearing petitions against civilians’ trial in military courts, said on Monday that court had no magic wand to have its decisions implemented and the judiciary had shown utmost restraint so far.

Earlier, at the outset of third hearing of the case on Monday, the federal government objected to inclusion of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan took to the rostrum and conveyed the government’s objections to Justice Shah’s inclusion in the bench as one of the petitioners, ex-CJP Khawaja, was related to him.

“One of the petitioners is Justice Shah’s relative. Therefore, it may affect his conduct,” AGP Awan said.

However, CJP Bandial interjected and said, “The bench will not be made according to your whims. The chief justice said the court had shown utmost restraint so far. “Implementation of court decisions is a moral responsibility. We have no magic wand to have our decisions implemented.” “Many people have a stick but what is their moral authority?” he asked. The chief justice, addressing the the attorney general, members of the bench? Do you want to raise again an issue of like-minded judges? he said. Expressing his anger, the chief Justice said the government should not mock the judiciary. He said the federal government itself was levelling accusations against the Supreme Court. He said the court would form a new bench but raising objections again and again was a disgraceful joke.