A sessions court in Islamabad Sunday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a day’s remand in the cipher case.

After issuing the orders, Judicial Magistrate Ehtisham Alam Khan asked the agency to produce the senior politician before the court on Monday.

The PTI stalwart, who has twice served as Pakistan’s foreign minister, was arrested in Islamabad on Sunday evening for his involvement in the ‘cipher gate’.

Speaking with journalists before being sent on remand, Qureshi said no secret code of Pakistan has been compromised. He spoke about proving his responsibility and has “acted responsibly”.

“I have not shared any such document with any unrelated person,” he said, further. Qureshi reiterated that his conscience is clear and he has always done the right thing.

“Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act do not apply to me. I do not see the justification for this custody,” he added.

The PTI politician said he answered all the questions when he was summoned and provided a written statement as well.

He also spoke about his lawyers giving their arguments as well. Mahmood said he expected the magistrate to fulfill the requirements of justice.

“There is no justification for this arrest,” Qureshi said, speaking about “fully” cooperating with the FIA personnel.