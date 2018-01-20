Court hands over accused to NAB for 10 days in fraud case

An accountability court on Friday handed over accused Muhammad Ahmad Sayal, Director M/s Multi Level Marketing (MLM), involved in fraud of billions of rupees with general public, to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 10-day physical remand.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced the accused before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najam-ul-Hassan and sought his physical remand for investigation. The court directed the NAB authorities to produce the accused again on Jan 29.

According to NAB, the accused was involved in cheating and defrauding general public by luring them into getting motorbikes only for Rs 25,000.

The accused got registered his Multi-level Marketing (MLM) firm with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in 2017 and started his business of import and export of spare-parts.

Later on, the accused, in connivance with other co-accused, launched a company namely M/s Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) (Pvt) company and began receiving hefty amounts “for providing motorcycles for Rs 25,000 cash on the promise of delivery within 45 days”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of offices were opened in different cities like Multan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Layyah, Sahiwal, Jhang, Thatha and Cheechawatni, accordingly, where thousands of agents were collecting billions of rupees from the public just for their own commission of Rs 1000 per bike.

Initially, the owners of M/s MNM Private Company distributed around 20,000 motorbikes as a ploy to attract more investment.—APP

