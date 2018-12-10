Court grants time to AAG for preparing missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to the assistant attorney general for case preparation in an appeal filed by the Ministry of Defense challenging the single member bench decision to deduct salaries of officers in a missing person’s matter.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the intra court appeal filed by the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry in its plea stated that it had no connection with the case of missing citizen Umer Abdullah and pleaded that deduction of the salaries of officers as punishment was not a right act.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Abdul Jabbar requested the bench to grant some time for preparation of the case. The court accepted his plea.

It may be mentioned here that the single member bench had ordered deduction of half salary of secretaries interior and defence, and Inspector General Police (IGP) of Islamabad every month till the recovery of missing citizen, besides a fine of Rs 2 million on them.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp