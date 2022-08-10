Court grants police two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Islamabad: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday granted the Islamabad Police a two-day physical remand of PTI’s Shahbaz Gill.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested by the police on Tuesday on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.

Today’s hearing

Gill was produced before Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir, where the police sought his 14-day physical remand to recover the mobile phone and for further investigation “in respect of other persons allegedly involved in the commission of the offence”.

The police said that they also have to investigate on whose directives the programme was aired.

Faisal Chauhdry, Gill’s counsel, told the judge that the programme was not aired on anyone’s directives.

After a brief hearing, the court reserved the verdict, which was announced later, giving Islamabad Police two-day remand of Shahbaz Gill.

The court ordered the police to present the PTI leader on Friday and get him medically examined.

Police arrests Shahbaz Gill

Gill was arrested on Tuesday by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk for “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion”.

The arrest drew a strong response from the PTI leadership, with party Chairman Imran Khan calling it an “abduction”.

This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022

Misunderstandings will be resolved: Fawad Chaudhry

In a tweet, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Shahbaz Gill’s words might be “inappropriate”, but words do not make one a “traitor”.

شہباز گل کے الفاظ نامناسب ہوں گے لیکن لفظ غدار نہیں بناتے اس طرح تو آپ کے محبوب رہنما اور ان کی صاحبزادی اور فضل الرحمن پر کیا کیا نہ ہو جاتا شہباز گل جیسے لوگ فوج اور پاکستان کا اثاثہ ہیں وہ محب وطن شخص ہے امید ہے جلد غلط فہمیوں کا ازالہ ہو جائیگا، https://t.co/Knj6fSxo0o — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 10, 2022

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that the differences between the country’s biggest political party – the PTI – and the “institution that guarantees national security” is “disastrous for the country”.

“All efforts are being made to resolve the misunderstandings. Political parties should not go too far against each other. Democracy in the country is weak due to recent events,” he said.