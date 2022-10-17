Court grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail till Oct. 31 in prohibited funding case

Islamabad: An Islamabad-based court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan till October 31 in a prohibited funding case after the former Prime Minister approached the court on the expiry of the previous bail.

On August 12, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Imran Khan a seven-day protective bail in the case filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The IHC had granted him bail on the condition that Khan would approach the relevant court in the case.

Today, a day before the expiry of his protective bail, the PTI Chair appeared in the court of special judge District Central. His bail was approved till October 31 against a surety of Rs100,000.

Special Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard Imran’s petition today.

چیئرمین عمران خان اسپیشل سینٹرل کورٹ اسلام آباد پہنچے جہاں انکی عبوری ضمانت منظور کر لی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/M3vkDXwIfD — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 17, 2022

The Case

Last week, the FIA booked Imran Khan and ten other PTI leaders for their alleged involvement in receiving prohibited funds. The case was lodged by the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Islamabad.

The Agency alleged the Abraaj Group transferred $2100,000 to the PTI account in the branch of a bank situated at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad.

“The purpose stated in the swift messages of the transactions is agreed transfer to disguise the true nature, origin, location, movement, and ownership of these funds. Arif Masood Naqvi is also the founder/owner of Abraaj Group, UAE, which collapsed in 2018. Arif Masood Naqvi lied about the performance of Abraaj’s funds by inflating their value,” the FIR stated.

It further said that Naqvi was also facing trials in the United Kingdom and the United States for defrauding investors.

The complaint named Imran Khan, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Syed Yunus Ali Raza, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Rahim Sheikh, Tariq Shafi, Faisal Maqbool Shaikh, Hamid Zaman, and Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhary as signatories/beneficiaries of the PTI account in question.