Court gives final deadline to NPF defaulters

The Court of District and Sessions Judge Islamabad expressed severe reservations over non-compliance of the court orders for clearing allotments dues of National Police Foundation (NPF) housing scheme till next hearing failure to which all defaulter allotments will be canceled without any delay.

The court had already issued final notices to all defaulter of NPF allottees , in a suo motu taken by Supreme Court regarding land fraud of the said housing scheme.

The court had ordered the defaulters for early deposit of arrears to avoid inconvenience but it was revealed in the court that most of the notices had been returned on one pretext or the other including non-availability of allottees or their subsequent purchasers at the time of serving of notice, moving out of addresses available in NPF’s record.

The NPF had already submitted their report that efforts were underway for tracing out addresses of allottees or their subsequent purchasers.—APP

