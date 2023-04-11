Court extends Shah Qureshi’s interim bail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad Monday extended interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in two cases until April 29 next.

An interesting dialogue between the judge and the PTI leader occurred during the hearing of the bail pleas.

“The PTI workers protested at the behest of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi,” the prosecutor told the court.

“I am fasting. The prosecutor is telling a lie. I was not present at the scene,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated before the court.

“May be your soul had been there at the scene,” ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked and extended the interim bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi until April 29 next.