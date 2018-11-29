Court extends remands of Fawad, Ahad in Ashiana scam case

Staff Reporter

An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad, former director general Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema and five others in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.

The court extended the judicial remand of all the accused for another 14 days with the direction to produce them again on December 13. Accountability Court Judge Munir Ahmad conducted the proceedings. Besides Fawad and Ahad, Shahid Shafiq Faridi, Imtiaz Haider, Bilal Qidwai and others were produced in the court.

The NAB had already filed a reference against Cheema and five others over their alleged role in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing scam. According to the reference, Ahad Cheema caused a loss of Rs 660 million to the national exchequer in the Ashiana scam. The project cost increased to Rs 3.4 billion, while 61,000 people who had applied for plots in the project suffered.

However, the NAB had not filed reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad in the scam yet. It is pertinent to mention that NAB had also arrested Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in connection with Ashiana scam and he was on physical remand.

The contract for the housing scheme was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons but former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded the Rs 14 billion contract to Lahore Casa Developers which was ineligible for the purpose.

Due to allegedly illegal cancellation of the contract, the government had to pay damages to the contractor. The cancellation of the contract also delayed the project, resulting in cost escalation of billions of rupees. It is pertinent to mention that Ahad Cheema was on judicial remand in LDA City scam till December 5.

