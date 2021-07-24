Court extends remand of suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – A local court on Saturday extended the physical remand of the suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer in Noor Mukadam’s murder case for two days.

The suspect, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4. Later, police registered the first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam.

Police produced the suspect in the court of the judicial magistrate upon the completion of his three-day physical remand. The magistrate extended the remand for two days after hearing the arguments.

“Accused is nominated in the FIR and he is charged with heinous offence, therefore for the purpose of recovery and investigation two days physical remand is granted,” said the court order.

The prosecutor had requested the court to send the suspect on 11-day remand, stating that mobile phones of his own and Noor’s are yet be recovered from the accused.

On Friday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed the team investigating the case to move the Ministry of Interior to get the name of suspect placed on the ECL.

On Thursday, Capital Territory Police said that the suspect involved in the brutal murder of the daughter of former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Mukadam was in his senses when he was arrested from the crime scene.

SSP (Investigation) Ataur Rehman, who is probing the case, in a press conference rejected social media claims that the accused was drug-addicted or suffering from mental illness.

The police officer said that the suspect might have had a history of addiction but when he was nabbed he was sound and in his senses, adding that the accused had also injured another person.

SSP Ataur Rehman said that police have recovered a gun, 100 bullets and sharp-edged weapon from the house where Noor was murdered.

