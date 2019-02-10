Court extends physical remand of Rimsha murder accused

Our Correspondent

Khairpur

A court of special magistrate extended physical remand of key accused in murder of teenage girl Rimsha Wassan, for two days, on Sunday. Khairpur Police produced murder accused Zulfiqar Wassan before the court after his three days’ earlier remand lapsed. Police officials informed the court that police teams conducting raids for arrest of the accomplices of Zulfiqar Wassan.

Special magistrate’s court granted two days’ physical remand of the accused to the police. Wassan had earlier confessed before police to killing the teenage girl whose murder triggered an outcry across the country. According to police Zulfiqar Wassan murdered Rimsha in the pretext of ‘honour’.

The accused was wanted to police in several murders, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes, police said. Police in a press conference earlier said that Wassan had also killed a man Javed Jaskani and a girl Babra Wassan in 2012. Moreover, he murdered Amir Tumrani, a clerk of Khairpur’s Shah Abdul Latif University, some years back.

According to Police, Zulfikar Wassan had also murdered one Abdul Wahab Morejo during the 2013 general elections in a shooting incident. He had fired a rocket at a rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) in Khairpur district’s Kumb town during the 2013 elections, killing Abdul Sattar Shanbani in the attack.—INP

