Court extends journalist’s judicial remand till Oct 1

Srinagar

A Srinagar district court, today, extended the judicial remand of journalist, Aasif Sultan, till 1st October, 2018.

Indian police had picked up Aasif Sultan, an Assistant Editor at a local magazine, Kashmir Narrator, from his home in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on August 27.

Following concerns raised by journalist unions, he was presented to court on September 01 but remained in police custody over false allegations. Police had also seized his laptop, cell phones and other documents.

His family and the magazine strongly refuted the charges framed against him. He was on September 08 sent to judicial remand till September 22.

He was produced before the court, today, which extended his judicial custody till October 01.—KMS

